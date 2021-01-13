Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,266 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 4.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 114.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $706,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $877,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. 81,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTR. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. 140166 cut Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

