Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTNX. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Nutanix stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.95. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

