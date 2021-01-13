NuBits (USNBT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,238.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One NuBits token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $15,238.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001224 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037306 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.