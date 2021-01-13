NRG Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,112 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 881 call options.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. BidaskClub raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 164.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

