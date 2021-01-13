NOW Token Price Hits $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One NOW Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. NOW Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,447.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOW Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00029393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00107764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00240765 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,072.28 or 0.88814010 BTC.

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,774,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . The official message board for NOW Token is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

NOW Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

