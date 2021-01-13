Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

