Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novavax is looking to file a regulatory application for its nanoparticle seasonal influenza vaccine candidate, NanoFlu shortly. If approved, the company believes that NanoFlu will be a game changer for the prevention of influenza. Meanwhile, Novavax received a federal funding of almost $2 billion for the clinical development of its coronavirus vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373. The vaccine is also advancing well and is currently in late-stage studies. However, in absence of a marketed product, Novavax is yet to generate any revenues from the product sales. Dearth of collaboration contracts too remains a headwind. Thus, any delay in pipeline development related to NanoFlu or NVX-CoV2373 will hurt the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVAX. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.56.

NVAX stock opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 222.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 125.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

