NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.90

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as low as $12.13. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 231,992 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.90. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.29.

Get NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) alerts:

In other NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 54,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.77, for a total value of C$803,857.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,776,035.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 91,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$1,334,569.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,991.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,605.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.