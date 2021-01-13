Norway Savings Bank Sells 337 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at $470,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.75. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,599. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.31.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

