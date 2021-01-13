Norway Savings Bank Purchases 2,116 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,185. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $709,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

