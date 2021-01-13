NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $22.95 Average PT from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. BidaskClub lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,843. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,447,000 after buying an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after buying an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 1,677,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.