Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Insiders purchased a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 256,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,904 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

