Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Northland Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. 4,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

