Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Trading 14% Higher

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price traded up 14% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53. 523,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,564,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of C$310.52 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.