Northcoast Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$83.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 52.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of C$37.76 and a one year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

