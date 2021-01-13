North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,911 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

WBA stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

