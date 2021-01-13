North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,440,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JKE opened at $289.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $294.77.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

