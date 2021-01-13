North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.25. The stock had a trading volume of 919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.40 and its 200 day moving average is $212.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

