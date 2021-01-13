North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

