North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after acquiring an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

