North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 53 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4,157.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $471.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.50. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

