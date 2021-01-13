North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 950 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,521,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Yum China by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after buying an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Yum China by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.