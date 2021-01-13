North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 21,400 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter worth $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after buying an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 60,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

