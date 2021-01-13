North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the December 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,594,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,090,445. North Bay Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, tellurium, and platinum deposits. It holds interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; the Coronation gold project located in the Slocan Mining district, and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

