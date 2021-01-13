North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.98. North American Palladium shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

North American Palladium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for North American Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.