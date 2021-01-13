Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.25. 8,074,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 5,125,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

