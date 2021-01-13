Nord/LB Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €172.47 ($202.90).

ETR VOW3 opened at €145.76 ($171.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €148.55 and its 200-day moving average is €141.33. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

