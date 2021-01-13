Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) (CVE:NRM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.95. Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 730,891 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of C$58.05 million and a P/E ratio of -69.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other news, Director Anita Young Algie sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$34,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$439,405.50. Also, Director Mark Ireton sold 100,000 shares of Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$504,162.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,075.

Noram Ventures Inc. (NRM.V) Company Profile (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for lithium brine deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus project comprising 1,214 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

