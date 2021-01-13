NOIA Network Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.