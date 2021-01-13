NIX Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One NIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $61,344.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,487.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,031.91 or 0.03081525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00396168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.01399044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.16 or 0.00633544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00473900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00301385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021444 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,515,324 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

