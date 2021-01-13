Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.33

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

NDEKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

