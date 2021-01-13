Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.33

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.
NDEKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54.
Nitto Denko Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
