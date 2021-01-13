Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.80

Shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 249.80 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 236.60 ($3.09), with a volume of 14436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.60 ($3.12).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Ninety One Group (N91.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

Ninety One Group (N91.L) Company Profile (LON:N91)

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.