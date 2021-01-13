NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

