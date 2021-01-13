NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a hold rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NFI opened at C$30.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.94.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

In other NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

