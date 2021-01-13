Nexty (NTY) Hits One Day Volume of $8.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Nexty coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Nexty has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $8.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00112144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00261052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00063039 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,055.99 or 0.92809304 BTC.

Nexty Coin Profile

Nexty’s genesis date was April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexty is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Nexty Coin Trading

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

