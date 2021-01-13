NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 1,655,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,457,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

