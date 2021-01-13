NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.22. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

