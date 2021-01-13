NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

