NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

NXTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

NXTC traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,802. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $57.30.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 18.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

