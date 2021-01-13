Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Raised to $0.25

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NEVDF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

