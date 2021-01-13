Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) PT Raised to $0.25

Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.20 to $0.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NEVDF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Nevada Copper has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11.
