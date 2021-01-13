Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $13.40. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neuronetics shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 5,419 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $250.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.