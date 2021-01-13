Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 174,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $13.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

