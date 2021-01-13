Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,837,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.