Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.