Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $494.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.