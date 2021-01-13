Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

