NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,529. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,769.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

