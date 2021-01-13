Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 238,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 172,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

NVGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $631.73 million, a P/E ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its stake in Navigator by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Navigator by 38.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 374,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Navigator by 7.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 265,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Navigator by 19.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

