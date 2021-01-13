National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered National Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $114,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

