National Grid’s (NGG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE NGG opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Grid by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,138 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 144,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter worth $4,841,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

